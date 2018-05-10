Kool SavasBorn 10 February 1975
Kool Savas
1975-02-10
Kool Savas Biography (Wikipedia)
Savaş Yurderi (born 10 February 1975) also known as Kool Savas, is a German rapper and hip hop artist. Along with Taktlo$$ he formed the highly influential German rap duo Westberlin Maskulin (1997–2000). Also he was a founding member of the German rap crew Masters of Rap in 1996. To the present day Kool Savas is one of the most successful German rappers.
In 2012, he also collaborated in Xavas, a duo formation with Xavier Naidoo, a German Soul and R&B singer songwriter and actor in the album Gespaltene Persönlichkeit. The two had already worked together on a number of other releases.
