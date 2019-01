Sam Amidon, born Samuel Tear Amidon (born June 3, 1981 in Brattleboro, Vermont) is an American folk artist. His parents are folk artists Peter Amidon and Mary Alice Amidon. His younger brother, Stefan Amidon, is a professional drummer who performs with The Sweetback Sisters among other groups. Amidon attended The Putney School in Putney, Vermont for one year.

