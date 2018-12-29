Candlewick Green were a 1970s five piece English pop group. They are best known for their song, "Who Do You Think You Are" (1974), also recorded by artists such as Jigsaw and Bo Donaldson and The Heywoods.

Their name is an allusion to children's TV animation series Camberwick Green.

After winning the television talent show Opportunity Knocks, Candlewick Green signed to Decca Records, and had a hit single with the song "Who Do You Think You Are?", written by Des Dyer and Clive Scott of the band Jigsaw. The tune reached no. 21 on the UK Singles Chart in early 1974. Both Bo Donaldson and The Heywoods and Saint Etienne later covered "Who Do You Think You Are".

Keyboardist Andy Ball left in the autumn of 1975 to join Mud for a 2-year stint, latterly as a touring member only.

With varying line-ups, Candlewick Green continued performing until the early 2000s, before finally retiring from the international stage.