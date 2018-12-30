The Pigeon DetectivesFormed 2002
The Pigeon Detectives
2002
The Pigeon Detectives Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pigeon Detectives are an English indie rock band from Rothwell in Leeds, West Yorkshire, who formed in 2004. They performed at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2006, where they were tagged "the band most likely to leap to the main stage in 2007" in an NME review. The band returned to the festivals in 2007 and again performed on the NME stage.
The Pigeon Detectives Tracks
I Found Out
The Pigeon Detectives
I Found Out
I Found Out
Last played on
Need To Know This
The Pigeon Detectives
Need To Know This
Need To Know This
Last played on
Take Her Back
The Pigeon Detectives
Take Her Back
Take Her Back
Last played on
You Don't Need It
The Pigeon Detectives
You Don't Need It
You Don't Need It
Last played on
This Is An Emergency
The Pigeon Detectives
This Is An Emergency
This Is An Emergency
Last played on
I'm Not Sorry
The Pigeon Detectives
I'm Not Sorry
I'm Not Sorry
Last played on
The Power Of Love
The Pigeon Detectives
The Power Of Love
The Power Of Love
Last played on
Done In Secret
The Pigeon Detectives
Done In Secret
Done In Secret
Last played on
Caught In Your Trap
The Pigeon Detectives
Caught In Your Trap
Caught In Your Trap
Last played on
I'm A Liar
The Pigeon Detectives
I’m A Liar
I’m A Liar
Last played on
Making Up Numbers
The Pigeon Detectives
Making Up Numbers
Making Up Numbers
Last played on
Sounding The Alarm
The Pigeon Detectives
Sounding The Alarm
Sounding The Alarm
Last played on
Enemy Lines
The Pigeon Detectives
Enemy Lines
Enemy Lines
Last played on
Wait For Me
The Pigeon Detectives
Wait For Me
Wait For Me
Last played on
She Wants Me
The Pigeon Detectives
She Wants Me
She Wants Me
Last played on
Lose Control
The Pigeon Detectives
Lose Control
Lose Control
Last played on
Hello Old Friend
The Pigeon Detectives
Hello Old Friend
Hello Old Friend
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
The Pigeon Detectives
Guildhall, Preston, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-29T22:05:37
29
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Pigeon Detectives
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-05-30T22:05:37
30
May
2008
Live Lounge: Pigeon Detectives
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
The Pigeon Detectives Links
