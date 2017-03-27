Emit BlochBorn 8 September 1965
Emit Bloch
1965-09-08
Emit Bloch Biography (Wikipedia)
Emit Bloch (alt David Edmund Turin), (Born 8 September 1965) is an American songwriter and musician.
Emit Bloch Tracks
Dorothy
Dorothy Dictaphone
Right Next Door
My Cabin
Ain't No Two Ways
Probubbly
