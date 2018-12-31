Johnny TillotsonBorn 20 April 1939
Johnny Tillotson
Johnny Tillotson Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Tillotson (born April 20, 1938 in Jacksonville, Florida) is an American singer-songwriter. He enjoyed his greatest success in the early 1960s, when he scored nine top-ten hits on the pop, country, and adult contemporary Billboard charts, including "Poetry in Motion" and the self-penned "It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin'". He also sang "Yellow Bird", an adaptation of the Haitian song.
Johnny Tillotson Tracks
Poetry In Motion
