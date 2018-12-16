Jiří Antonín BendaBorn 30 June 1722. Died 6 November 1795
Jiří Antonín Benda Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Anton Benda (Czech: Jiří Antonín Benda), (30 June 1722 – 6 November 1795), was a Czech composer, violinist and Kapellmeister of the classical period.
Grave in E minor
Ariadne auf Naxos (excerpt)
Keyboard Sonata in C
Sinfonia No 5 in G major (1st mvt)
Cantata for 3rd Sunday after Easter, 'Bald wird ihn die himmlische Jugend empfangen'
Concerto in G major
