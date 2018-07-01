Stinky ToysFormed 1976. Disbanded 1979
1976
Stinky Toys were a French punk rock band from Paris which formed in 1976 and featured Elli Medeiros (vocals), Denis Quilliard, alias Jacno, (a.k.a. Jan Colrth) (rhythm guitar), Bruno Carone (lead guitar), Albin Dériat (bass guitar), and Hervé Zénouda (drums).
No No
Stinky Toys
No No
No No
Driver Blues
Stinky Toys
Driver Blues
Driver Blues
Boozy Creed
Stinky Toys
Boozy Creed
Boozy Creed
