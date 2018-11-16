Vishal–Shekhar are Indian singer-songwriters and music producer duo consisting of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Vishal Shekhar have been consistently delivering ChartToppers every Year. In 2016 they released a song called Nashe Si Chad Gayi which got extremely hit and was the first Indian song to clock 300 million,then 400 million and 435 million views on Youtube. Vishal-Shekhar composed the biggest hit Swag Se Swagat which became the fastest song in the world to hit 100 million views and counting upto 650 million in within a year on Youtube.The duo is known for their work in Hindi, Telugu and Marathi films including Jhankaar Beats (2003), Dus (2005), Bluffmaster (2005), I See You (2006), Left Right Left (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Dostana (2008), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Ra.One (2011), Student of the Year (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Bang Bang! (2014), Happy New Year (2014), Sultan (2016), Befikre (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Naa Peru Surya (2018)