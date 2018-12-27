Charles HaywardEnglish drummer, cfr. This Heat. Born 1951
Charles Hayward
1951
Charles Hayward Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Hayward (born 1951) is an English drummer and was a founding member of the experimental rock groups This Heat and Camberwell Now. He also played with Mal Dean's Amazing Band, Dolphin Logic, and gigged and recorded with Phil Manzanera in the group Quiet Sun project as well as a short stint with Gong. He was a session musician on The Raincoats' second album, Odyshape, and on one occasion played drums for the anarchist punk band Crass. Since the late 1980s he has concentrated on solo projects and collaborations, including Massacre with Bill Laswell and Fred Frith
Charles Hayward Tracks
Cuckoo
Laura Cannell
Cuckoo
Cuckoo
Frostbite
Charles Hayward
Frostbite
Frostbite
Antimacassar
Charles Hayward
Antimacassar
Antimacassar
Statement
Charles Hayward
Statement
Statement
Time And Motion
Charles Hayward
Time And Motion
Time And Motion
I've Been Watching You
Charles Hayward
I've Been Watching You
I've Been Watching You
Kool Klub
Akira Toyonaga & Charles Hayward
Kool Klub
Kool Klub
Performer
Fifth Of November
Charles Hayward
Fifth Of November
Fifth Of November
Zinzia parts 1, 2 and 3
Oscilanz, Charles Hayward, Laura Cannell & Ralph Cumbers
Zinzia parts 1, 2 and 3
Zinzia parts 1, 2 and 3
Composer
