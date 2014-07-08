John SessionsBorn 11 January 1953
John Sessions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2df311bc-8146-4584-afd4-823d12c2248d
John Sessions Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gibb Marshall (born 11 January 1953), better known by the stage name John Sessions, is a British actor and comedian. He is known for comedy improvisation in television shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway?, as a panellist on QI, and as a character actor in numerous films, both in the UK and in Hollywood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Sessions Tracks
Sort by
On a Piece of Tapestry
Michael Collins
On a Piece of Tapestry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jpqp2.jpglink
On a Piece of Tapestry
Last played on
John Sessions Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist