Mary Rose Byrne (born 24 July 1979) is an Australian actress. She made her screen debut in the film Dallas Doll (1994), and continued to act in Australian film and television throughout the 1990s. She obtained her first leading film role in The Goddess of 1967 (2000), which brought her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, and made the transition to Hollywood in the small role of Dormé in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), followed by larger parts in Troy (2004), Knowing (2007), and 28 Weeks Later (2007).

Byrne appeared as Ellen Parsons in all fifty-nine episodes of the criminal thriller series Damages (2007–2010), which earned her two Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Get Him to the Greek (2010) and Bridesmaids (2011) established her as a comedic actress, and she has since appeared in several successful films, such as X-Men: First Class (2011), Neighbors (2014), Spy (2015), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). Other films include the first two Insidious films (2010–2013), I Give It a Year (2013), The Internship (2013), Annie (2014), The Meddler (2015), and Juliet, Naked (2018).