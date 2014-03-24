Papas Fritas (typically stylized as pApAs fritAs) is an American indie-rock band that formed in 1992 and released three studio albums before breaking up in 2000. The band's name is Spanish for "French fries" but is also a pun on the phrase "Pop has freed us," which they used as both the name of their music publishing company and their 2003 career retrospective. (In 2006 a German band also named Papas Fritas released a single called "Stehpisser," which is erroneously listed as part of the American band's discography in several online music stores.)