Papas FritasUS indie rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2001
Papas Fritas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2def624e-9a62-459c-904f-4eb8a0b0b3e1
Papas Fritas Biography (Wikipedia)
Papas Fritas (typically stylized as pApAs fritAs) is an American indie-rock band that formed in 1992 and released three studio albums before breaking up in 2000. The band's name is Spanish for "French fries" but is also a pun on the phrase "Pop has freed us," which they used as both the name of their music publishing company and their 2003 career retrospective. (In 2006 a German band also named Papas Fritas released a single called "Stehpisser," which is erroneously listed as part of the American band's discography in several online music stores.)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papas Fritas Tracks
Sort by
Sing About Me
Papas Fritas
Sing About Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing About Me
Last played on
Papas Fritas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist