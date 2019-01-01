TimatiRussian rapper Timati. Born 15 August 1983
Timati
1983-08-15
Timati Biography (Wikipedia)
Timur Ildarovich Yunusov (born August 15, 1983), better known by his stage name Timati (Russian: Ти́мати), is a Russian artist, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor, marketer and entrepreneur.
