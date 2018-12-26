Born in Toulouse, Franco-Spanish guitarist Thibaut Garcia was awarded First Prize at the Ana Amalia competition in Weimar, Germany, at just 16. He has since gone on to win several other international competitions, including the Guitar Foundation of America at Oklahoma City (2015), the José Thomas competition in Spain (2014) and the International Competition of Seville (2013). He is regularly invited to perform at some of the world’s greatest guitar festivals in countries around the world, and has recently toured across the USA and Canada, giving more than 60 recitals. In 2016, Thibaut made his concerto debut with the Orchestre National Capitole de Toulouse. Upcoming engagements include appearances as soloist with the Baden-Baden Orchestra, Orchestra National de Montpelier, Orchestre de Cannes PACA and Orchestre de Dijon-Bourgogne.

Photo credit: Marco Borggreve