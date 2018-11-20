William McKieBorn 22 May 1901. Died 1 December 1984
William McKie
1901-05-22
William McKie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir William Neil McKie MVO (22 May 1901 – 1 December 1984) was an Australian organist, conductor, and composer. He was Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey 1941-1963 and noted for his direction of the music for the marriage of Princess Elizabeth in 1947, and later her Coronation in 1953.
William McKie Tracks
We wait for thy loving kindness, O God
William McKie
We wait for thy loving kindness, O God
We wait for thy loving kindness, O God
O Taste And See
Ralph Vaughan Williams
O Taste And See
O Taste And See
We wait for thy loving kindness
William McKie
We wait for thy loving kindness
We wait for thy loving kindness
