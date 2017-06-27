Álvaro Pierri (born 1953 in Montevideo, Uruguay) is a classical guitarist. He is a professor at the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna.

He received his early musical education from his mother, Ada Estades, on the piano and his aunt, Olga Pierri, on the guitar. Later he studied with Abel Carlevaro, the composer Guido Santórsola and also at the Uruguayan National Institute of Musicology.

From the age of 11 he was already winning prizes in international guitar competitions, including 1st Prize in the International Guitar Competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1st Prize in the International Guitar Competition in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and the Gold Medal at the 18th International Competition by France Musique/Radio France in Paris.

Pierri′s debut in the USA took place in New York and received outstanding reviews: ... ”Mr. Pierri revealed an artistic maturity not commonly encountered” ... ”compared to artists as Segovia, Bream, Williams” ... ”brilliant, sensitive, versatile, breathtaking” (New York Times & Continental Reviews). In 1983 he made his debut in Germany with the string soloists of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, and he subsequently appeared on numerous radio and television programmes produced by the German, Austrian, Danish, Spanish, French, Canadian, Korean and Japanese Radios.