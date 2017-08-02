David RothenbergInterspecies musician
David Rothenberg
David Rothenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rothenberg (born 1962) is a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, with a special interest in animal sounds as music. He is also a composer and jazz musician whose books and recordings reflect a longtime interest in understanding other species such as singing insects by making music with them.
