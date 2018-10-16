Luke SlaterBritish techno producer. Born 12 June 1968
Luke Slater
1968-06-12
Luke Slater Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Slater (born 12 June 1968, Reading, Berkshire, England) is an English electronic musician, DJ and record producer, who has concentrated on techno since the beginning of the 1990s.
Luke Slater Tracks
I Can Complete You
Luke Slater
I Can Complete You
I Can Complete You
The Secret Garden
Luke Slater
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden
Body Freefall, Electronic Inform
Luke Slater
Body Freefall, Electronic Inform
Boom Tang Shwuck
Luke Slater
Boom Tang Shwuck
Boom Tang Shwuck
Let Eat All Vanbrook
Luke Slater
Let Eat All Vanbrook
Let Eat All Vanbrook
Love
Luke Slater
Love
Love
Kray Squid
Luke Slater
Kray Squid
Kray Squid
All Exhale (Rude Solo Remix)
Luke Slater
All Exhale (Rude Solo Remix)
All Exhale (Rude Solo Remix)
