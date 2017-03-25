Walter PageBorn 9 February 1900. Died 20 December 1957
Walter Page
1900-02-09
Walter Page Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Sylvester Page (February 9, 1900 – December 20, 1957) was an American jazz multi-instrumentalist and bandleader, best known for his groundbreaking work as a double bass player with Walter Page's Blue Devils and the Count Basie Orchestra.
Walter Page Tracks
I Never Knew
Lester Young
I Never Knew
I Never Knew
Oh, Lady Be Good
Lester Young
Oh, Lady Be Good
Oh, Lady Be Good
Easy Living
Billie Holiday
Easy Living
Easy Living
Why Was I Born?
Billie Holiday
Why Was I Born?
Why Was I Born?
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Count Basie
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Performer
Me Myself And I
Buck Clayton
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
I Cover The Watefront
Vic Dickenson Septet, Ruby Braff, Ed Hall, Vic Dickenson, Sir Charles Thompson, Steve Jordan, Walter Page, Les Erskine & Vic Dickenson Septet
I Cover The Watefront
I Cover The Watefront
Composer
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Eddie Condon, Wild Bill Davison, Peanuts Hucko, Ed Hall, Cutty Cutshall, Lou McGarity, Dick Cary, Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon, Walter Page, George Wettling, Cliff Leeman & Eddie Condon
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Composer
Shine On Harvest Moon
Count Basie
Shine On Harvest Moon
Shine On Harvest Moon
Lester's Dream
Benny Goodman, Buck Clayton, Freddie Green, Jo Jones, Count Basie, Walter Page, Lester Young & Charlie Christian
Lester’s Dream
Lester’s Dream
Composer
Old Fashioned Love
Ruby Braff
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
Buck Clayton
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
A Sailboat In The Moonlight
Composer
Me Myself And I
Billie Holiday & Billie Holiday
Me Myself And I
Me Myself And I
Performer
Band Box Shuffle
Dee Stewart
Band Box Shuffle
Band Box Shuffle
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Vic Dickenson
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Keeping Out Of Mischief Now
Way Back Blues
Count Basie, Count Basie, Freddie Green, Jo Jones & Walter Page
Way Back Blues
Way Back Blues
Composer
New Orleans
Tony Parenti, Walter Page, Jimmy Rushing, Zutty Singleton, Cliff Jackson, Buck Clayton & Vic Dickenson
New Orleans
New Orleans
Performer
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Kansas City Six
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Weary Blues
New Orleans Feetwarmers, Tommy Ladnier, New Orleans Feetwarmers, Sidney Bechet, James P. Johnson, Freddie Green, Walter Page & Jo Jones
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
Performer
