Ska-P is a ska punk band formed in Vallecas (Madrid), Spain, in 1994 by a group of friends from Madrid, Navarre and Euskadi.

The band can be categorized, politically, as an anti-establishment musical group, sometimes even considered Anarchist, actually they are Anarkocomunists. It is one of the most popular ska bands in Spain, Europe, and Latin America.

Musically, despite their fun image, Ska-P has well-rehearsed and tight arrangements, and as of 2002, includes among its members a small but striking brass section which gives the band a powerful sound.

At the end of 2004, they announced work on a new album. After voting 4 against 2, in February 2005, the sudden and unexpected announcement was made that the band would take a break to allow the members to work on side projects, though some considered the band to have dissolved. The band's worldwide farewell tour of 2005 ended in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October of that year. Their farewell concert on September 24, 2005, filled the 10,000-seat La Cubierta.