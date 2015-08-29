Jimmy SkidmoreBorn 8 February 1916. Died 22 August 1998
Jimmy Skidmore
1916-02-08
Jimmy Skidmore Biography (Wikipedia)
James Richard Skidmore (8 February 1916 – 22 August 1998) was an English jazz tenor saxophonist. He was born in Manor Park, London and was the father of tenor and soprano saxophonist Alan Skidmore. Perhaps best known for his work with George Shearing from 1950 to 1952, Jimmy Skidmore worked with a variety of other well-known jazz musicians, including Humphrey Lyttelton, Victor Feldman and Kenny Baker.
Jimmy Skidmore Tracks
Weary Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton
Weary Blues
Weary Blues
How Long Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton & Jimmy Rushing, John Picard, Tony Coe, Jimmy Skidmore, Ian Armit, Brian Brocklehurst, Eddie Taylor & Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band
How Long Blues
How Long Blues
Composer
Willow Weep For Me
Brian Brocklehurst, Humphrey Lyttelton, Jimmy Skidmore, John Picard, Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band, Joe Temperley, Eddie Taylor, Ian Armit & Tony Coe
Willow Weep For Me
Willow Weep For Me
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Jimmy Skidmore
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
