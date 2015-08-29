James Richard Skidmore (8 February 1916 – 22 August 1998) was an English jazz tenor saxophonist. He was born in Manor Park, London and was the father of tenor and soprano saxophonist Alan Skidmore. Perhaps best known for his work with George Shearing from 1950 to 1952, Jimmy Skidmore worked with a variety of other well-known jazz musicians, including Humphrey Lyttelton, Victor Feldman and Kenny Baker.