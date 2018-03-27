GroundislavaAmerican electronic musician and producer
Groundislava
Groundislava Biography (Wikipedia)
Jasper Patterson, better known by his stage name Groundislava, is an electronic musician and music producer based in Los Angeles, California. He is one of the founding members of the LA-based music collective Wedidit.
Groundislava Tracks
The Charleston Dancer
DayKoda
Creeper Shit
Groundislava
Cool Party
Groundislava
Reflex Engine
Groundislava
My Acid
Groundislava
Hold On, We're Going Home (Groundislava Cool Mix) (feat. Majid Jordan)
Drake
Suicide Mission (feat. Baths)
Groundislava
Final Impasse
Groundislava
Creeper
Groundislava
