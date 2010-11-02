Marco BeneventoUS pianist, organist & composer. Born 22 July 1977
Marco Benevento Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Benevento (born July 22, 1977) is a pianist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer who has been a member of the New York experimental music rock and jazz scene since 1999. He is the founder and recording engineer of Fred Short, a recording studio in Upstate New York.
Marco Benevento Tracks
You Know I'm No Good
