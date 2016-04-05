FlatbackerFormed 1982. Disbanded 1990
EZO (イーズィーオー Iiziiō) was a Japanese heavy metal band originally formed as Flatbacker in the spring of 1982 in Sapporo, Japan out of the remnants of two high school bands, Power-Station and Scrap. EZO has been named a "seminal influence by such artists as Steve McDonald of Redd Kross and Michael Steele of The Bangles."
There's A Buzz Going Round
There's A Buzz Going Round
