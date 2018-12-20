ArrowMontserrat calypso/soca singer Alphonsus Celestine Edmund Cassell. Born 16 November 1949. Died 15 September 2010
Arrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ddfac74-e28c-4041-8810-fee1e45ec508
Arrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphonsus Celestine Edmund Cassell MBE (16 November 1949 – 15 September 2010) was a Montserratian calypso and soca musician who performed under the stage name Arrow, and is regarded as the first superstar of soca from Montserrat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arrow Tracks
Sort by
Hot Hot Hot
Arrow
Hot Hot Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027sbsz.jpglink
Hot Hot Hot
Last played on
Dancin' Mood
Arrow
Dancin' Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancin' Mood
Last played on
Long Time
Arrow
Long Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Time
Last played on
Playlists featuring Arrow
Arrow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist