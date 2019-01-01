FreaksFormed 1994
Freaks
1994
Freaks Biography (Wikipedia)
Freaks, earlier known as Robotic Movement, Future Movement and the Unknown are an electronic band from London, England. The band members are Justin Harris and Luke Solomon. They also run the record label "Music for Freaks". They both worked as a DJ under their own names and collectively as Freaks.
Freaks Tracks
The Creeps (Get On The Dancefloor)
Freaks
The Creeps (Get On The Dancefloor)
The Creeps (Get On The Dancefloor)
Last played on
Freaks (Josh Wink Remix) (feat. 012)
Freaks
Freaks (Josh Wink Remix) (feat. 012)
Freaks (Josh Wink Remix) (feat. 012)
Performer
Last played on
Mr Computer Man
Freaks
Mr Computer Man
Mr Computer Man
Last played on
Mr Computer Man (Josh Wink Remix)
Freaks
Mr Computer Man (Josh Wink Remix)
Mr Computer Man (Josh Wink Remix)
Last played on
Situations (Dave Aju Remix)
Freaks
Situations (Dave Aju Remix)
Situations (Dave Aju Remix)
Last played on
Wake Up (Oliver $ & Jimi Jules Remix)
Freaks
Wake Up (Oliver $ & Jimi Jules Remix)
Number One
Freaks
Number One
Number One
Last played on
2 Please U (Surreal Visits Dub Mix)
Freaks
2 Please U (Surreal Visits Dub Mix)
Symmetry and Correlation
Freaks
Symmetry and Correlation
Symmetry and Correlation
Last played on
The Creeps
Freaks
The Creeps
The Creeps
Last played on
Black Shoes White Socks (Cajmere Remix) [Hot Creations]
Freaks
Black Shoes White Socks (Cajmere Remix) [Hot Creations]
Black Shoes White Socks
Freaks
Black Shoes White Socks
Black Shoes White Socks
Last played on
He's Angry
Freaks
He's Angry
He's Angry
Last played on
Boiling Point (D's BHQ Juke Re-Version)
Freaks
Boiling Point (D's BHQ Juke Re-Version)
Boiling Point (D's BHQ Juke Re-Version)
Last played on
Conscious
Freaks
Conscious
Conscious
Last played on
Tweekness
Freaks
Tweekness
Tweekness
Last played on
The Creeps (Acapella)
Freaks
The Creeps (Acapella)
The Creeps (Acapella)
Last played on
He's Angry (Kissy Klub Edit)
Freaks
He's Angry (Kissy Klub Edit)
He's Angry (Kissy Klub Edit)
Last played on
Make No Snese
Freaks
Make No Snese
Make No Snese
Last played on
Dub Praise (The Revenge Remix)
Freaks
Dub Praise (The Revenge Remix)
Dub Praise (The Revenge Remix)
Last played on
