Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Burke, known professionally as Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer, is a British parodist who performs "chap hop" — hip-hop delivered in a Received Pronunciation accent. Mr. B raps, or "rhymes", about good manners, dressing with style and dignity, sophisticated society, pipe smoking and cricket while playing the banjolele. The character is described as having grown up in Cheam and attending Sutton Grammar School for Boys.
A Piece Of My Mind
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
A Piece Of My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Piece Of My Mind
Last played on
Everything Stops For Acid
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Everything Stops For Acid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Stops For Acid
Last played on
Hip-Hop Was To Blame After All
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Hip-Hop Was To Blame After All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hip-Hop Was To Blame After All
Last played on
Straight Outta Surrey
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Straight Outta Surrey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straight Outta Surrey
Last played on
Beats, Rhymes & Manners
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Beats, Rhymes & Manners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beats, Rhymes & Manners
Last played on
Chap Hop History
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Chap Hop History
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chap Hop History
Last played on
Curtsey For Me
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Curtsey For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Curtsey For Me
Last played on
Timothy - 6 Music Session 11/12/2009
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Timothy - 6 Music Session 11/12/2009
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timothy - 6 Music Session 11/12/2009
Last played on
I'm Going Back Inside
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
I'm Going Back Inside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Going Back Inside
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Revision
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Revision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revision
Last played on
Hail The Chap
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Hail The Chap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail The Chap
Last played on
Songs For Acid Edward (Live studio track)
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Songs For Acid Edward (Live studio track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs For Acid Edward (Live studio track)
Last played on
Timothy
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Timothy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timothy
Last played on
I say, You!
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
I say, You!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I say, You!
Last played on
Let Me Smoke My Pipe
Mr. B The Gentleman Rhymer
Let Me Smoke My Pipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Smoke My Pipe
Last played on
