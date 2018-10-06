Bernd Friedmann (also Burnt Friedman) (born 1965 in Coburg, Germany) is a German musician and producer who works under a variety of project names in the fields of electronica, dub and jazz.

Friedmann was raised in Kassel, where he studied painting, performance and video at the Kunsthochschule Kassel from 1984 to 1990. His first recordings of found and self-built instruments, done with Wolfram Der Spyra from 1978 to 1982, were released under the name TOXH in 1989. Since then his projects have included:

Friedmann's instruments include ambient noise and speech samples, analog synthesizers and organs, as well as toy piano, steel drum, kalimba, vibraphone, and melodica.

Since 2000 Friedmann runs his own "nonplace" label. He lives in Berlin.