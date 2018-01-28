Sydney CarterBorn 6 May 1915. Died 13 March 2004
Sydney Bertram Carter (6 May 1915 – 13 March 2004) was an English poet, songwriter, folk musician, born in Camden Town, London. He is best known for the song "Lord of the Dance" (1967), set to the tune of the American Shaker song "Simple Gifts", and the song "The Crow on the Cradle". Other notable songs include "Julian of Norwich" (sometimes called "The Bells of Norwich"), based on words of Julian of Norwich, "One More Step Along the World I Go", "When I Needed a Neighbour", "Friday Morning", "Every Star Shall Sing a Carol", "The Youth of the Heart", "Down Below" and "Sing John Ball".
Julian of Norwich
Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem
Julian of Norwich
Julian of Norwich
The Lord of the Dance
Sydney Carter
The Lord of the Dance
The Lord of the Dance
Choir
John Ball
Sydney Carter
John Ball
John Ball
One More Step Along The World I Go
Sydney Carter
One More Step Along The World I Go
One More Step Along The World I Go
Performer
When I Needed A Neighbour
Sydney Carter
When I Needed A Neighbour
When I Needed A Neighbour
Performer
Lord of the Dance
Sydney Carter
Lord of the Dance
Lord of the Dance
Performer
Lord of the Dance
Sydney Carter
Lord of the Dance
Lord of the Dance
Lord of the dance, arranged by Ursula Cullen
Sydney Carter
Lord of the dance, arranged by Ursula Cullen
Lord of the dance, arranged by Don Hart
Sydney Carter
Lord of the dance, arranged by Don Hart
