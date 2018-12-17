Robin BlazeBorn 11 January 1971
Robin Blaze
1971-01-11
Robin Blaze Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Blaze (born 1971 in Manchester) is an English countertenor.
Robin Blaze Tracks
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Claudio Monteverdi
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (L'Incoronazione di Poppea)
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Orchestra
Vau (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Vau (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
Vau (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
To thee, thou glorious son (Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
To thee, thou glorious son (Theodora)
To thee, thou glorious son (Theodora)
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243 (Esurientes implevit bonis)
Angenehmes Wiederau, BWV 30a: No. 5, Was die Seele kann ergötzen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Angenehmes Wiederau, BWV 30a: No. 5, Was die Seele kann ergötzen
Angenehmes Wiederau, BWV 30a: No. 5, Was die Seele kann ergötzen
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata no.27, BWV.27)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata no.27, BWV.27)
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata no.27, BWV.27)
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
William Lawes
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
John Dowland
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
In Darkness Let Me Dwell
St John Passion; Part I: Aria 'From the bondage of iniquity'
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion; Part I: Aria 'From the bondage of iniquity'
St John Passion; Part I: Aria 'From the bondage of iniquity'
Ensemble
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
Henry Purcell
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
Songs for Ariel
Michael Tippett
Songs for Ariel
Songs for Ariel
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
Roger Quilter
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
These labours past (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
These labours past (Jephtha)
These labours past (Jephtha)
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five
Full fathom five
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Here the deities approve (Welcome to all the pleasures; No 2)
Henry Purcell
Here the deities approve (Welcome to all the pleasures; No 2)
Here the deities approve (Welcome to all the pleasures; No 2)
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
This is the record of John
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne: 'Let Rolling Streams'
George Frideric Handel
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne: 'Let Rolling Streams'
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne: 'Let Rolling Streams'
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Ensemble
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79
Ensemble
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Johann Sebastian Bach
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Ensemble
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
John Blow
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
Me, me and none but me
John Dowland
Me, me and none but me
Me, me and none but me
Like as the lute delights
John Danyel
Like as the lute delights
Like as the lute delights
The Prince's Almain
Robert Johnson
The Prince's Almain
The Prince's Almain
Clear or Cloudy; Kemp's Jig
John Dowland
Clear or Cloudy; Kemp's Jig
Clear or Cloudy; Kemp's Jig
Wooe Her, And Win Her
Thomas Campion
Wooe Her, And Win Her
Wooe Her, And Win Her
Move Now With Measured Sound
Thomas Campion
Move Now With Measured Sound
Move Now With Measured Sound
Beauty Since You So Much Desire
Thomas Campion
Beauty Since You So Much Desire
Beauty Since You So Much Desire
Here the deities approve: 3. Welcome to all the pleasures, Z339
Henry Purcell
Here the deities approve: 3. Welcome to all the pleasures, Z339
Here the deities approve: 3. Welcome to all the pleasures, Z339
Theodora - Act 3;
George Frideric Handel
Theodora - Act 3;
Theodora - Act 3;
Cantata No 91, 'Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 91, 'Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ'
Cantata No 91, 'Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ'
Wo Zwei und Drei versammlet (Cantata No.42: Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wo Zwei und Drei versammlet (Cantata No.42: Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats)
Wo Zwei und Drei versammlet (Cantata No.42: Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats)
Aria from Angenehmes Wiederau BWV 30a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Aria from Angenehmes Wiederau BWV 30a
Aria from Angenehmes Wiederau BWV 30a
Jesus Schlaft, was sol lich hoffen: BWV 81 (Aria, Recitative & Chorale)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jesus Schlaft, was sol lich hoffen: BWV 81 (Aria, Recitative & Chorale)
Jesus Schlaft, was sol lich hoffen: BWV 81 (Aria, Recitative & Chorale)
Playlists featuring Robin Blaze
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2014-12-20T19:19:19
20
Dec
2014
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
Temple Church, London
2014-12-19T19:19:19
19
Dec
2014
BBC Singers 2014-15 Season: Handel's Messiah
19:00
Temple Church, London
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-24T19:19:19
24
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-07T19:19:19
7
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-18T19:19:19
18
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
