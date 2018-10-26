Trio FontenayFormed 1980. Disbanded February 2006
Trio Fontenay
1980
Trio Fontenay Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trio Fontenay was a German classical music piano trio which performed worldwide and recorded much of the significant piano trio repertoire between the years 1980 and 2006.
Trio Fontenay Tracks
Piano Trio in E flat major, D 897, 'Notturno'
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio No 2 in E flat major, D 929 (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio in G major, H XV 25, 'Gypsy' (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Morning a Cruel Turmoiler is - Irish song WoO.125 no.21
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Parting Kiss - Welsh Song WoO.155 no.25
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Kiss, Dear Maid - Irish Song WoO.153 no.9
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Elfin Fairies - Irish Song WoO.154 no.1
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Sweetest Lad was Jamie - Scottish song Op.108 no.5
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio H.15.25 3rd movement 'Gypsy Rondo': 3rd movement; Rondo all' ongarese (Presto)
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in A major, H XV 35
Joseph Haydn
The kiss, dear maid, WoO 153 No 9; The elfin fairies, WoO 154 No 1 (feat. Trio Fontenay & Trio Trad)
Wolfgang Holzmair
