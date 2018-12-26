Starland Vocal BandFormed 1976. Disbanded 1981
Starland Vocal Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2dd30f18-241e-44b3-8bb3-950380f22dfa
Starland Vocal Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Starland Vocal Band was an American pop band, known primarily for "Afternoon Delight", one of the biggest-selling singles of 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starland Vocal Band Tracks
Sort by
Afternoon Delight
Starland Vocal Band
Afternoon Delight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afternoon Delight
Last played on
Starland Vocal Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist