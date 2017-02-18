Heinz SandauerBorn 9 January 1911. Died 5 August 1979
Heinz Sandauer
1911-01-09
Heinz Sandauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinz Sandauer (1911–1979) was an Austrian composer. Sandauer worked on the film scores of twenty films between 1936 and 1958.
Heinz Sandauer Tracks
Leith Stevens
