Mukhtar Sahota Biography (Wikipedia)
Mukhtar Sahota is a British music composer and producer, popularly associated with the group Sahotas. Born into a musical family, Mukhtar plays multiple instruments, all of which are self-taught.
Mukhtar Sahota and his brothers decided to pursue a career in music, in the final years of school. They formed a band called the Sahotas, and made nine albums, coupled with tours around the world, and topped the ‘Bhangra’ charts. The Sahotas achieved many accolades including ‘Best Band’, ‘Best Live Band’, Platinum and Gold discs for album sales. Mukhtar wanted to take a different direction with his solo projects, as the band decided to take a long deserved break.
Sahota’s debut album Time Out was released in 2002. This album featured various artists from India, including the debut collaboration with Lehmber Hussainpuri. 4 The Muzik was released in August 2004, an album that features some big names in the Asian music industry, alongside various up and coming artists from India. The first video from the album was for a track called Jogi, which is a fusion of rock and bhangra music, this was followed by the video, Rang Kala, both tracks went on to become huge hits.
Mukhtar Sahota Tracks
Sort by
Electro Mirza
Sanu Sohni Lagdi
Khaab
Jugni
Changa Bhala Munda
Jugni (Desi Dancefloor Mix)
Sazaa (feat. Surjit Khan)
Jhanjran
Ik Tere Nakreh Di
Ishq Yaar Da Lageya (feat. Baljit Wadali & Wadali Brothers)
Mukhtar Sahota Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jazzy B chats to Rav and Dee!
-
Dipps Meets His Idol, Gurdas Maan
-
Gurdas Mann: exclusive backstage interview
-
Gurdas Maan does Desioke
-
Gurdas Maan
-
Jazzy B – Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
-
Gurdas Maan
-
Gurdas Maan talks to the Chart Show as his new single 'Punjab' enters straight in at No.1!
-
Jazzy B
-
Jazzy B talks Trendster