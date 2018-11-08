Romuald Twardowski (born 17 June 1930 in Wilno / Vilnius) - Polish composer.

During years of occupation or World War II, he studied violin playing and after the war piano and organ. In the years 1946-1950, he used to be organist in Vilnius churches. In 1952-1957, he studied composition in the conservatory of Vilnius. Later moves to Warsaw and continuous studies at Warsaw Academy of Music in years 1957-60 in Bolesław Woytowicz class. In year 1963 and 1966 he studied Gregorian chant and medieval polyphony in Nadia Boulanger class in Paris. Since 1971 Romuald Twardowski has been the Professor of Fryderyk Chopin University of Music.

The 1960s and 1970s were for the composer the most fruitful period. Apart from operas:

Composed ballets:

In the 1980s, he composed operas Maria Stuart and History of St. Catherine which were also performed abroad. Twardowski composed about 200 choral works, compositions for piano and orchestra. Recently his works are still widely performed in Poland and abroad – mainly in Eastern Europe and in United States where e.g. his Trio for violin has been very successful.