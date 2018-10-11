Claire Booth
- Claire Booth: how Rameau touches the hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h367m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h367m.jpg2018-08-10T10:50:00.000ZThe aria 'Lieux Funestes', from Dardanus, paints a picture of longing, drawing us in.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h353w
Claire Booth: how Rameau touches the heart
- Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06429jj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06429jj.jpg2018-04-12T09:24:00.000ZIn this recording the three against two is effortlessly conducted by Boulez.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06426xh
Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?
- Modern Muses 18: Oliver Knussen and Claire Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yxj6w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yxj6w.jpg2016-06-20T11:23:00.000ZOliver Knussen & Claire Booth discuss their collaboration on 'Requiem: Songs for Sue'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yxjjd
Modern Muses 18: Oliver Knussen and Claire Booth
Claire Booth Tracks
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Ophelia Lieder
Richard Strauss
It was never you / So in love
Kurt Weill
Dans un bois solitaire
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oiseaux si tous les ans
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die betrogene Welt
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zufriedenheit
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
De Zauberer
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mallarme Songs
Maurice Ravel
Hermit Songs (selection)
Samuel Barber
The Sprig of Thyme
Trad.
Songs for a winter's evening
Thea Musgrave
Les Illuminations
Benjamin Britten
Songs for Sue Op.33 - W.H. Auden
Oliver Knussen
Goat Dance (from Haugtussa)
Edvard Grieg
Blåbær-Li (from Haugtussa)
Edvard Grieg
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 6. Dear March, Come In!
Aaron Copland
Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson; 5. Heart, We Will Forget Him
Aaron Copland
Les Illuminations Op.18 for voice and string orchestra
Benjamin Britten
The Twa Corbies
Traditional
Bold William Taylor
Trad.
3 Fragments from 'Wozzeck'
Anton Berg, Claire Booth & BBC Philharmonic
Irish Tune From County Derry
Percy Grainger
The Sprig Of Thyme
Percy Grainger
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Jonathan Harvey
O Hototogisu (2015-6)
Oliver Knussen
Chorale from a Toyshop No.2 (2016)
Harrison Birtwistle, Claire Booth & Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
Three Songs Tennyson Sung
Jo Kondo
Three Japanese Lyrics
Igor Stravinsky
Two Songs of Balmont
Igor Stravinsky
Willow Willow
Trad, Christopher Glynn & Claire Booth
The Power of Love
Trad.
Augenlieder IV: Keep your eyes open
Ryan Wigglesworth
Songs from Yellow Leaves
Charlotte Bray
Requiem - songs for Sue
Oliver Knussen
Songs and a sea-interlude from "Where the wild things are" Op.20a
Oliver Knussen
All Hail Great Master (from Ariel)
Jonathan Dove
Out in the Dark
Colin Matthews
Keep your eyes open (Augenlieder)
Ryan Wigglesworth
Una voce poco fa from Barber of Seville
Gioachino Rossini
Requiem - Songs For Sue
Oliver Knussen
Augenlieder
Ryan Wigglesworth
Songs and a Sea Interlude from Where The Wild Things Are
Oliver Knussen
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - Old Tales
Andrew Matthews-Owen
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - While The Bell Tolls
Andrew Matthews-Owen
Yellow Leaves For Soprano And Piano - Still Standing
Andrew Matthews-Owen
Requiem - songs for Sue for mezzo-soprano and chamber orchestra: Song 3 (W.H. Auden) & Song 4 (Rainer Maria Rilke)
Oliver Knussen
