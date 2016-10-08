Ivan Zajc (also Croatian: Ivan plemeniti Zajc, Italian: Giovanni di Zayitz;; August 3, 1832 – December 16, 1914), was a Croatian composer, conductor, director, and teacher who dominated Croatia's musical culture for over forty years. Through his artistic and institutional reform efforts, he is credited with its revitalization and refinement, paving the way for new and significant Croatian musical achievements in the 20th century. He is often called the Croatian Verdi.