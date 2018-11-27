Orchestra of St. Luke’sFormed 1979
Orchestra of St. Luke’s
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053p2kf.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2dc04707-7cf9-4e9b-8869-6cb5644794b8
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) is an American chamber orchestra based in New York City, formed in 1974.
The orchestra performs at several venues in New York City, including:
Orchestra of St. Luke's is the orchestra for Paul Taylor Dance Company.
The orchestra owns and operates the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, and is located (alongside Baryshnikov Arts Center) at 450 West 37th Street in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.
Tracks
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
John Adams, Alice Goodman, Trudy Ellen Craney, Edo de Waart & Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
Composer
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
Aaron Copland
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
Last played on
Ballet Sequence From West Side Story
Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Ballet Sequence From West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p2kf.jpglink
Scherzo à la russe
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo à la russe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Scherzo à la russe
Last played on
Laurie's Song (The Tender Land)
Aaron Copland
Laurie's Song (The Tender Land)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Laurie's Song (The Tender Land)
Librettist
Last played on
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Last played on
Music For The Theatre: Dance
Aaron Copland
Music For The Theatre: Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Music For The Theatre: Dance
Last played on
Pace una volta (Zenobia)
Luca Antonio Predieri
Pace una volta (Zenobia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
Pace una volta (Zenobia)
Last played on
Of thee I sing - Overture
George Gershwin
Of thee I sing - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Of thee I sing - Overture
Last played on
Dumbarton Oaks
Igor Stravinsky
Dumbarton Oaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Dumbarton Oaks
Last played on
Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety
Morton Feldman
Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czfn.jpglink
Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety
Last played on
Vocalise Op 34, No 14
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vocalise Op 34, No 14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Vocalise Op 34, No 14
Last played on
The Wound Dresser
John Adams
The Wound Dresser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
The Wound Dresser
Last played on
Eros Piano
John Adams
Eros Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Eros Piano
Last played on
Ulysses awakes
John Woolrich
Ulysses awakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9v.jpglink
Ulysses awakes
Last played on
The Tempest, Op.18
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Tempest, Op.18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Tempest, Op.18
Last played on
The Twelve Days of Christmas
American Boychoir
The Twelve Days of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p2kf.jpglink
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Last played on
Nixon in China: opening
John Adams
Nixon in China: opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Nixon in China: opening
Choir
Last played on
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Nehmt meinen Dank, K 383
Last played on
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
John Adams, Trudy Ellen Craney, Edo de Waart & Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
Composer
Last played on
Con voce festiva (Arie con tromba sola)
Alessandro Scarlatti
Con voce festiva (Arie con tromba sola)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kl.jpglink
Con voce festiva (Arie con tromba sola)
Last played on
The Rake's Progress - No Word From Tom
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress - No Word From Tom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress - No Word From Tom
Last played on
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Last played on
Cantata 197: Vergnunen ubd Lust, Gedeihen und Heil
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 197: Vergnunen ubd Lust, Gedeihen und Heil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata 197: Vergnunen ubd Lust, Gedeihen und Heil
Last played on
Nixon in China; Act 1 Scene 1 (opening)
John Adams
Nixon in China; Act 1 Scene 1 (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Nixon in China; Act 1 Scene 1 (opening)
Choir
Last played on
Hehmt meinen Dank... K383
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Hehmt meinen Dank... K383
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Hehmt meinen Dank... K383
Last played on
Honey and Rue - Take my mother home
André Previn
Honey and Rue - Take my mother home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Honey and Rue - Take my mother home
Last played on
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
George Frideric Handel
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
Conductor
Last played on
Madame Press Died Last Week at Ninety
Morton Feldman
Madame Press Died Last Week at Ninety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czfn.jpglink
Madame Press Died Last Week at Ninety
Last played on
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
John Adams, Orchestra of St. Luke’s & David Diamond
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel
Performer
Last played on
News has a kind of mystery (Nixon in China)
James Maddelena, John Adams, Sanford Sylvan, Thomas Hammons, Orchestra of St. Luke’s & Edo de Waart
News has a kind of mystery (Nixon in China)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
News has a kind of mystery (Nixon in China)
Performer
Last played on
8 Instrumental Miniatures (No 6, Tempo di marcia) (feat. Robert Craft)
Orchestra of St. Luke’s
8 Instrumental Miniatures (No 6, Tempo di marcia) (feat. Robert Craft)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p2kf.jpglink
8 Instrumental Miniatures (No 6, Tempo di marcia) (feat. Robert Craft)
Last played on
My Father... I go, I go to him (The Rake's Progress)
Jayne West, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский & Robert Craft
My Father... I go, I go to him (The Rake's Progress)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Father... I go, I go to him (The Rake's Progress)
Performer
Last played on
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
Joshua Bell
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240wc6.jpglink
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
Last played on
The Wound Dresser
John Adams
The Wound Dresser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
The Wound Dresser
Last played on
