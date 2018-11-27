The Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) is an American chamber orchestra based in New York City, formed in 1974.

The orchestra performs at several venues in New York City, including:

Orchestra of St. Luke's is the orchestra for Paul Taylor Dance Company.

The orchestra owns and operates the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, and is located (alongside Baryshnikov Arts Center) at 450 West 37th Street in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.