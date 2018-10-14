Adrian BrettBorn 1945
Adrian Brett
1945
Adrian Brett Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Brett is a British flautist.
In 1979, Brett released an album entitled Echoes of Gold, Warwick Records which appeared in the Top 20 of the UK Albums Chart. He received a gold disc for successful sales.
Another album, Stepping Stones, was later issued by Warwick.
Adrian Brett Tracks
Morning has broken
Adrian Brett
Morning has broken
Morning has broken
Last played on
Elizabethan Serenade
Adrian Brett
Elizabethan Serenade
Elizabethan Serenade
Last played on
Sleepy Shores
Adrian Brett
Sleepy Shores
Sleepy Shores
Last played on
Greensleeves
Adrian Brett
Greensleeves
Greensleeves
Last played on
Shepherd's Song
Adrian Brett
Shepherd's Song
Shepherd's Song
Last played on
Sailing
Adrian Brett
Sailing
Sailing
Last played on
Skye Boat Song
Adrian Brett
Skye Boat Song
Skye Boat Song
Last played on
New World Theme
Adrian Brett
New World Theme
New World Theme
Last played on
Cavatina
Adrian Brett
Cavatina
Cavatina
Last played on
