José Antônio Rezende de Almeida Prado or Almeida Prado (February 8, 1943 – November 21, 2010) was an important Brazilian composer of classical music and a pianist. On Almeida Prado's death, his personal friend, conductor João Carlos Martins stated that Prado had possibly been the most important living Brazilian composer.

Prado wrote over 400 compositions and won various prizes for his work.

He was born in Santos, São Paulo in 1943. He died in São Paulo in 2010, having lived there for the latter part of his life.