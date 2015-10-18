Hermann Reutter (17 June 1900 – 1 January 1985) was a German composer and pianist. He was born in Stuttgart. The compositions of Hermann Reutter are not well known, though his musical career was one of great excellence and long duration. Reutter was, at one time or another, a teacher, administrator (director of the Hochschule für Musik, first in Berlin and later in Stuttgart), composer, recitalist and accompanist. His song output demonstrates a remarkable sensitivity to poetry and awesome musical originality. It also encompassed an amazing breadth of poetic sources; a variety of Russian poets, Rilke, Rückert, Lorca, Icelandic poems, Hölderlin, ancient Egyptian poems, Goethe, Sappho and Langston Hughes, amongst many others. Reutter was a member of the Nazi Party. He died in Heidenheim an der Brenz.