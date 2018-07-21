Pierre Barouh (19 February 1934 – 28 December 2016) was a French writer-composer-singer best known for his work on Claude Lelouch's film A Man and a Woman both as actor, and as lyric writer/singer for Francis Lai's music for the film.

Élie Barouh was born in Paris. Along with his brother and sister, they were raised in Levallois-Perret. Their parents were Turkish Jewish stallholders selling fabrics. During the Second World War, their parents hid them from the Nazis in Montournais in the Vendée. During these years Élie, baptised Pierre, drew the inspiration for songs like "À bicyclette", "Des ronds dans l'eau", "Les Filles du dimanche". After the war he was a sports journalist and played for the national volley-ball team. He spent some months in Portugal and discovered Brazilian song. He visited Brazil and on his return to Paris got to know the principal Brazilian writers and composers of bossa nova.