DJ ZanyHardstyle DJ. Born 11 May 1974
DJ Zany
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2db7f5b2-b3f8-4784-b9e7-3506be2061d3
DJ Zany Biography (Wikipedia)
Raoul van Grinsven (known more commonly as DJ Zany or Zany; born 11 May 1974) is a disc jockey and former member of Shadowlands Terrorists, now specialising in hardstyle. He is currently the owner of Fusion Records.
Zany's 2002 song Be On Your Way has been used as the "Walk on" music for professional darts player Ted Hankey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Zany Tracks
Sort by
Apeliotes
DJ Zany
Apeliotes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apeliotes
Last played on
The World Beylongs To You
DJ Zany
The World Beylongs To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Beylongs To You
Last played on
Mr Monster
DJ Zany
Mr Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Monster
Last played on
Squared
DJ Zany
Squared
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squared
Last played on
Worship
DJ Zany
Worship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worship
Last played on
Thugs (Noisecontrollers Remix)
DJ Zany
Thugs (Noisecontrollers Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thugs (Noisecontrollers Remix)
Last played on
DJ Zany Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist