The Reelers were an English Roots Rock 'n' Roll band. Formed in 2011 in Brixton, a suburb of London, the final line-up of the band comprised Cass Cook - Vocals/Guitar, Dan Regan - Lead Guitar, Kieran Grant - Keys, James Godden - Sax, Rich Martin - Bass, Tom Romer-Smith - Drums.

The Reelers were featured by the BBC 6 Music 'Introducing' shows and performed Live on the BBC London 'Sunday Night Sessions'. Their debut EP '...And So it Begins' was released on 16.08.2011 and the debut single 'London Lady' was featured as Jazz FM's 'Single of the Week' and the band performed at Glastonbury Festival 2013.