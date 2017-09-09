The ReelersFormed 1 May 2011
The Reelers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2db76bcf-d287-488d-9c21-10c332267487
The Reelers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Reelers were an English Roots Rock 'n' Roll band. Formed in 2011 in Brixton, a suburb of London, the final line-up of the band comprised Cass Cook - Vocals/Guitar, Dan Regan - Lead Guitar, Kieran Grant - Keys, James Godden - Sax, Rich Martin - Bass, Tom Romer-Smith - Drums.
The Reelers were featured by the BBC 6 Music 'Introducing' shows and performed Live on the BBC London 'Sunday Night Sessions'. Their debut EP '...And So it Begins' was released on 16.08.2011 and the debut single 'London Lady' was featured as Jazz FM's 'Single of the Week' and the band performed at Glastonbury Festival 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Reelers Tracks
Sort by
It Ain't Easy
The Reelers
It Ain't Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Ain't Easy
Last played on
London Lady
The Reelers
London Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Lady
Last played on
Can't Believe You Wanna Leave
The Reelers
Can't Believe You Wanna Leave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truffle Shuffle
The Reelers
Truffle Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truffle Shuffle
Jump and Shout
The Reelers
Jump and Shout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump and Shout
Back to artist