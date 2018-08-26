Domenico da PiacenzaBorn 1390. Died 1470
Domenico da Piacenza
1390
Domenico da Piacenza Biography (Wikipedia)
Domenico da Piacenza (c. 1400 – c. 1470), also known as Domenico da Ferrara, was an Italian Renaissance dancing master. He became a very popular teacher with his students – most notably Antonio Cornazzano and Guglielmo Ebreo da Pesaro – who both later became successful dance masters. At a time between 1452 and 1463 he received the Order of the Golden Spur.
Domenico da Piacenza Tracks
Pizochara - for treble viol, small lute and tambourine
Pizochara
