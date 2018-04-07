The Mood80s UK pop band
The Mood
The Mood were a British pop band from 1981 to 1984, based in York. It consisted of members John Moore, Mark James and Eric James (the latter no relation, as their real names were Mark James Fordyce and Eric James Logan).
