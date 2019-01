Urban Hype were an English breakbeat hardcore duo, consisting of Bob Dibden (Robert John Dibden) and Mark Lewis (Mark Louis Chitty). They are best known for their toytown techno single, "A Trip to Trumpton", which peaked at No. 6 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1992. They had two other minor UK chart entries.

