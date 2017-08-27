Urban Hype
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2db14283-2801-4357-a0ba-7676602a0243
Urban Hype Biography (Wikipedia)
Urban Hype were an English breakbeat hardcore duo, consisting of Bob Dibden (Robert John Dibden) and Mark Lewis (Mark Louis Chitty). They are best known for their toytown techno single, "A Trip to Trumpton", which peaked at No. 6 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1992. They had two other minor UK chart entries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Urban Hype Tracks
Sort by
Skele
Urban Hype
Skele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skele
Last played on
One Touch (feat. Silvastone)
Urban Hype
One Touch (feat. Silvastone)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0212fqb.jpglink
One Touch (feat. Silvastone)
Last played on
Skele
Urban Hype
Skele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skele
Last played on
I Feel the Heat
Urban Hype
I Feel the Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel the Heat
Last played on
A Trip To Trumpton
Urban Hype
A Trip To Trumpton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Trip To Trumpton
Last played on
Teknologi (Save The Rave Mix)
Urban Hype
Teknologi (Save The Rave Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel The Heat (Slipmatt & Bunter Remix)
Urban Hype
I Feel The Heat (Slipmatt & Bunter Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel The Heat (Slipmatt & Bunter Remix)
Last played on
Urban Hype Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist