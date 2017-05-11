The Painted Faces were an American garage rock/psychedelic rock band from Fort Myers, Florida who were active from 1967 through 1969, who were not only popular in Florida but achieved a following outside of their own region by playing regular shows in New York City and elsewhere. After disbanding they became practically unknown for a number of years, but since the 1980s, with the reissue their songs on various compilations, they have come to the attention of garage rock and psychedelic devotees. They are known for songs such as "Anxious Color", which Mojo magazine named one of the top 100 psychedelic songs of all time.