Good LoveliesFormed 2006
Good Lovelies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2db081c8-452f-432a-bd46-25cb50f8b141
Good Lovelies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Good Lovelies are a Canadian folk/country harmony trio, consisting of Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough and Sue Passmore.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Good Lovelies Tracks
Sort by
Hurry Up
Good Lovelies
Hurry Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurry Up
Last played on
Winter Hours
Good Lovelies
Winter Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Hours
Last played on
Don't Hold Back (Live)
Good Lovelies
Don't Hold Back (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Hold Back (Live)
When the City Settles
Good Lovelies
When the City Settles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the City Settles
Last Night (Live)
Good Lovelies
Last Night (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night (Live)
In The Morning
Good Lovelies
In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Morning
Last played on
Waiting For You
Good Lovelies
Waiting For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For You
Last played on
Last Night
Good Lovelies
Last Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Night
Last played on
Old Fashined Love
Good Lovelies
Old Fashined Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Fashined Love
Last played on
Four O'Clock
Good Lovelies
Four O'Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four O'Clock
Last played on
Hurry Home
Good Lovelies
Hurry Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurry Home
Last played on
Mele Kalikimaka
Good Lovelies
Mele Kalikimaka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mele Kalikimaka
Last played on
Kingston
Good Lovelies
Kingston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kingston
Free
Good Lovelies
Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free
Tuesday Night
Good Lovelies
Tuesday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuesday Night
Crabbuckit
Good Lovelies
Crabbuckit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crabbuckit
Hallelujah
Good Lovelies
Hallelujah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hallelujah
Best I Know
Good Lovelies
Best I Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best I Know
Made for Rain
Good Lovelies
Made for Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Made for Rain
Lie Down
Good Lovelies
Lie Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lie Down
Last played on
Back Yard
Good Lovelies
Back Yard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Yard
Last played on
Old Highway
Good Lovelies
Old Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Highway
Last played on
Mrs T
Good Lovelies
Mrs T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs T
Last played on
Laundry [I'm Happy]
Good Lovelies
Laundry [I'm Happy]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laundry [I'm Happy]
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Good Lovelies
The Jericho, Oxford, UK
6
Apr
2019
Good Lovelies
Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall, Hull, UK
10
Apr
2019
Good Lovelies
St Lawrence's Church Biddulph, Stoke On Trent, UK
14
Apr
2019
Good Lovelies
Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), Glasgow, UK
17
Apr
2019
Good Lovelies
The Old Queen's Head, London, UK
Good Lovelies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist